Dramatic drone footage shows devastation from Türkiye's earthquake

16:43 . 9/02/2023 Perşembe
Drone footage shows massive destruction in Turkiye's southeastern Adiyaman province, one of 10 provinces hard-hit by the 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes. At least 14,014 people were killed and 63,794 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in between 10 hours.

