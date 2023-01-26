|
Endangered Anatolian Leopard spotted in Türkiye

16:47 . 26/01/2023 Thursday
The latest footage of endangered Anatolian leopard have just been released by Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The footage was captured by a camera trap that shows the leopard moving in its natural habitat in Türkiye. “The Anatolian Leopard has been seen again in two different regions. We will continue to follow his trail and watch his path with excitement. This ancient land is his homeland forever,” said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci on Twitter. The ministry did not share exact locations of their natural living environment for protection reasons.

#Anatolian Leopard
#Türkiye
#Footage
