Erdogan arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Indonesia's Bali Island on Monday to attend the G20 Summit. Erdogan was welcomed at Ngurah Rai International Airport by Indonesia's Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi, and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu.

AA