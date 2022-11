Erdogan attends official welcome ceremony of G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the official welcome ceremony of the G20 Leaders' Summit. Erdogan shook hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as they posed for a photo at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali ahead of their meeting within the scope of the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit.

