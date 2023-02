Gambia aims to increase economic cooperation with Türkiye and wants more Turkish companies present in the African country, Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara said in an exclusive interview with Yeni Şafak. The offiical also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s position on the international arena, calling him “one of the strongest leaders of the Ummah.”

