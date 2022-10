Erdogan says Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in Russia-Ukraine war

Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible despite hurdles, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. "Our goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties in the field and to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible," Erdogan said at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital Astana.

AA