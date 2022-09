Fanatic Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tensions are running high in occupied East Jerusalem as Jewish settlers continued their incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Monday. Settlers protected by Israeli security forces stormed the compound as they mark the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which began on Sunday. On Monday, Israeli officers shepherded in dozens of settlers through the compound’s al-Mughrabi gate, according to witnesses.

AA