Fear strikes as crocodiles emerge following flood disaster in India

A severe flood in the Ambala region of India sent shockwaves of terror through its local inhabitants. Panic escalated in the area when a crocodile was spotted in the middle of the street, leading to fear-filled moments for the people. Struggling with the effects of the disaster, residents were compelled to face an unexpected crocodile threat in the flood's aftermath. These terrifying moments were captured on a mobile phone camera, quickly becoming a trending topic on social media.