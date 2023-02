Horrifying footage shows the fire, which erupted in the International Port of Iskenderun located in southern Türkiye's Hatay province following a 7.7 magnitude quake, is raging on Tuesday. Smoke and flames can be seen rising over burning containers as the blaze raged on. The port is actively connected to many ports around the world, both directly and indirectly. Located on the country's Mediterranean coast, it is one of the largest container ports in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

# fire # Türkiye # Port of Iskenderun # earthquake # Hatay