First flight lands at Turkey's new Rize-Artvin airport

AA

The first flight to Turkey's new Rize-Artvin airport, which will be inaugurated by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, has landed. Turkish Airlines flight 2538, which took off from Istanbul at 8:30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) landed at the Rize-Artvin airport at 10.35 a.m. local time (0735GMT).