Girl with down syndrome hugs Erdogan, won’t let him go in southern Türkiye
16:22 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a big embrace from a girl with Down syndrome during an opening ceremony in Türkiye's southern Muğla province. The little girl held on to the president and refused to let him go in this heartwarming footage.
