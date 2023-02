Horrifying footage shows the moment a building collapsed in Türkiye's southestern Diyarbakır province after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the country’s southern provinces. The 7.4 magnitude quake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras the early Monday, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

# Türkiye # Diyarbakir # Şanlıurfa # Adana # Hatay # Earthquake