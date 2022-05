2 1 Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked

Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years

AA

Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque, which houses the Museum of Islamic Civilizations, has hosted 25 million people since its inauguration three years ago. Apart from being a grand place of worship, the mosque is the most modern complex in Turkey with its art gallery, library, conference hall, art workshop, and the newly launched Museum of Islamic Civilizations.