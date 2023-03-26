|
Jewish settlers burn down Palestinian family's house in Ramallah

16:14 . 26/03/2023 Sunday
A Palestinian family in the Sinjil village of Ramallah, located in the occupied West Bank, fell victim to an alleged attack by Jewish settlers. According to reports, the settlers threw a flammable substance at the family's house at night, causing significant damage to the property and its contents. The head of the family, Ahmed Mahir Avasre, and his wife and four children were forced to flee their home to ensure their safety. The incident has sparked outrage among Palestinians and human rights groups, who have long accused Israeli settlers of carrying out attacks on Palestinians with impunity.

