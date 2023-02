Heart-wrenching footage shows the moment a thirsty little boy who was trapped under the rubble, smiled after he was given some water by heroic rescue teams during his rescue operation in Türkiye's southern Hatay province after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of the country.

# Türkiye # Kahramanmaras # Adana # Hatay # Malatya # Earthquake