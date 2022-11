Locals in Ukraine's Izium collect firewood amid energy crisis

Amid electricity, water, and gas shortages, the residents of Ukraine's northeastern Izium city, which has recently been recaptured from Russian forces, struggle to make ends meet under grueling living conditions. The energy crisis forced the city's residents to cope with energy shortages this winter by stockpiling firewood. Locals are foraging for firewood in the forests as they will use it to heat their homes this coming winter.

AA