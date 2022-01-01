File photo

Major defense event SAHA Expo held in Istanbul, Türkiye

Video captured defense products represented in a major Turkish defense event SAHA Expo in Istanbul, Türkiye. The event was organized by Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA) in Istanbul Expo Center, exhibiting cutting edge defense products from Türkiye and foreign countries. The event also hosts top officials from governments and armies from dozens of countries. Roketsan and STM, another Turkish defense firm, introduced a new product at the event.

AA