Massive destruction near epicenter of deadly quake in Türkiye

Aerial footage from southern Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province on Tuesday, the epicenter of the deadly quakes that ratteld the country on Monday, shows dozens of collapsed buildings. A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early on Monday and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis. Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.

# Türkiye # Kahramanmaras # earthquake # destruction