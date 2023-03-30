Massive fire engulfs perfume factory in Türkiye’s Tekirdağ

Footage shows a massive fire that broke out in a perfume factory located in the Northwestern Turkish province of Tekirdag, on Thursday morning. The blaze engulfed the warehouse section of the factory, which was operating in the Cerkezkoy Organized Industrial Zone. According to officials, the cause of the fire remains unknown. In response to the incident, firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the area to control the fire and provide assistance. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties as of yet.

# fire # perfume factory # Türkiye # Tekirdağ