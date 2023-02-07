Moment buildings collapses in second major earthquake in southern Türkiye
14:01 . 7/02/2023 Salı
Yeni Şafak
Terrifying footage shows the moment buildings collapsed after a second major earthquake rattled Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaraş province. This comes after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake had jolted the southern provinces of the country on Monday.
#Kahramanmaras
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
11 saat önce
Moment buildings collapses in second major earthquake in southern Türkiye
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.