Footage shows the moment children were rescued from under the rubble in Türkiye's southern Hatay province after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern provinces of the country. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted southern province of Kahramanmaras of Turkiye early Monday, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkiye (AFAD).

# Türkiye # Kahramanmaras # Earthquake # Adana # Hatay # Şanlıurfa