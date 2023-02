A mother, 65, and her daughter, 33, were rescued under rubble 92 hours after earthquake hits Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province. At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday.

