One-year-old baby rescued from under rubble 53 hours after earthquake
12:03 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
A one-year-old baby has been miraculously rescued alive 53 hours after a powerful earthquake hit southern Türkiye on Monday. The baby survived the deadly disaster with slight injuries and was taken to the hospital.
#baby
#earthquake
#Türkiye
3 hours ago
One-year-old baby rescued from under rubble 53 hours after earthquake
2-month-old baby pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye
Trapped under rubble for 54 hours, five quake victims rescued in southeastern Türkiye
UN health body declares earthquake in Türkiye 'grade 3 emergency'
Zelenskyy to visit UK, address parliament
Denmark to send decommissioned Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.