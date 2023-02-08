|
One-year-old baby rescued from under rubble 53 hours after earthquake

12:03 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA

A one-year-old baby has been miraculously rescued alive 53 hours after a powerful earthquake hit southern Türkiye on Monday. The baby survived the deadly disaster with slight injuries and was taken to the hospital.

