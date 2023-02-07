Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
17:09 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
A passenger bus parked at a terminal in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province shook due to the intensity of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that rattled the country’s southern provinces on Monday, killing thousands as the death toll continues to to rise.
#Türkiye
#Hatay
#earthquake
