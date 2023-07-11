|
President Erdogan meets French counterpart Macron in Vilnius

Closed to the media, a meeting took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO) in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Erdogan is in Vilnius to attend a NATO leaders’ summit on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence.

