Rescuers search for survivors under rubble in Türkiye’s Osmaniye after deadly quake

Drone footage shows rescuers as they continue to search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Türkiye’s Osmaniye province after a powerful quake jolted the region on Monday morning, killing at least 76 people and injuring 440 others, according to the country's disaster agency. Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.

# Türkiye # Osmaniye # rescuers # survivors # earthquake