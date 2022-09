Russian airstrike targets Ukraine's Donetsk

Russia on Wednesday carried out an airstrike in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, one of the hotspots of the war. The attack damaged a building in the city of Kramatorsk. Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27.

AA