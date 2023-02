Search and rescue operations are underway in Türkiye’s Malatya province, one of the hardest-hit cities by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted the region onMonday morning. Footage shows ongoing operations in the region to clear the debris of collapsed buildings and to rescue victims still trapped under the rubble. At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

# Search and rescue # Malatya # Türkiye # earthquake