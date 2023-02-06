Search and rescue teams dispatched from Istanbul Airport after deadly quake in S. Türkiye
11:54 . 6/02/2023 Monday
Yeni Şafak
Search and rescue teams and aid materials are seen at Istanbul Airport before they were dispatched on chartered flights to assist in rescue operation in the hardest-hit areas after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern provinces.
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
#Kahramanmaraş
#Hatay
#Osmaniye
#Adana
#İstanbul
#Şanlıurfa
#Istanbul Airport
10 hours ago
