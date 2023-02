A search battalion rescued a man who was trapped under the rubble after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern provinces of the Türkiye. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

# Türkiye # Kahramanmaras # Earthquake # Maltya # Hatay