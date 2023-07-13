|
News

Snapchat executive admits to complying with French government's requests to quell riot

15:53 - 13/07/2023 четверг
Yeni Şafak

Snapchat's Public Relations Director Sarah Bouchahoua

As civil discord escalated in France, demonstrators began leveraging Snapchat's map feature to pinpoint the areas of heightened activity. In response, the French government imposed pressure on Snapchat, leading to the orchestrated manipulation of the map. Consequently, the platform prioritized videos opposing the unrest while eliminating content from the demonstrators, and several accounts were subsequently deactivated. During a parliamentary briefing in France, Sarah Bouchahoua, Snapchat's Public Relations Director, endorsed the company's decision, highlighting their satisfaction with how the situation was managed.

#Snapchat
#French government
#Riots
