Snapchat's Public Relations Director Sarah Bouchahoua

As civil discord escalated in France, demonstrators began leveraging Snapchat's map feature to pinpoint the areas of heightened activity. In response, the French government imposed pressure on Snapchat, leading to the orchestrated manipulation of the map. Consequently, the platform prioritized videos opposing the unrest while eliminating content from the demonstrators, and several accounts were subsequently deactivated. During a parliamentary briefing in France, Sarah Bouchahoua, Snapchat's Public Relations Director, endorsed the company's decision, highlighting their satisfaction with how the situation was managed.