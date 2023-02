Footage shows search teams as they rescued three more people, including two little girls, on early Tuesday after two powerful quakes rattled southern Türkiye on Monday, killing thousands. Upon hearing the voice of a little girl in the debris of an apartment in Malatya, teams spent seven hours as they tried to reach eight-year-old Sadiye and her father Sahin Ozdemir. Another team rescued a four-year-old little girl in Hatay province.

# earthquake # Türkiye # Malatya # Hatay