Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's sacking of defense minister

15:30 . 27/03/2023 Monday
AA

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets late Sunday in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise sacking of his defense minister. Netanyahu decided to fire Yoav Gallant after Gallant urged the Israeli leader on Saturday to pause the government's controversial judicial overhaul plan. According to Haaretz, Israeli protesters blocked Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway and other protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence in West Jerusalem. The news website Walla also reported other protests in Haifa, northern Israel and in the southern city of Beersheba. Israeli police also announced that they were increasing forces at all stations in the country following mass protests and arrests would be made in cases of "severe violence and vandalism."

5 months ago
July 15
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
Ramadan
Election
