Turkish Army’s Winter-2023 Military Drill kicks off in Kars
14:35 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
Footage shows the domestically-produced armored anti-tank named "CIRIT" as it launched rockets during a military exercise called "Winter-2023 Military Drill" carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in Kars on Monday.
