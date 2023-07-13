Turkish couple bike 12,000 km around the world

File Photo

After embarking on an extraordinary journey, a Turkish couple, Murat Ustuner and Yasemin Karaca, has arrived in Malaysia, having traveled an astonishing 12,000 kilometers by bicycle across the globe. Their remarkable world tour spanned an entire year, during which they visited and explored 12 countries. Both Ustuner, a university lecturer, and Karaca, a marketing specialist, made the bold decision to quit their jobs and embark on this life-changing adventure. Their journey led them to unforgettable experiences and remarkable adventures that have left an indelible mark on their lives.