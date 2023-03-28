|
Turkish miners observe Ramadan with underground fast-breaking meal

12:57 . 28/03/2023 Salı
AA

Footage shows a group of Turkish miners in the western province of Manisa marked the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner 520 meters below ground. Around 500 miners from a mining company in the Soma district returned to work after participating in search and rescue operations following the earthquakes that hit multiple provinces of Turkiye on February 06. Despite their challenging working conditions, the miners gathered to observe the sacred tradition of Ramadan and shared a meal together underground.

