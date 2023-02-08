Turkish relief agency sets up tents for earthquake victims
11:49 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
Aerial footage shows a temporary housing facility that was set up by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in the Kahramanmaras province of the country, which was jolted by powerful earthquakes on Monday.
3 hours ago
