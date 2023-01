The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a renovated charity clinic Sunday in Bangladesh’s port city of Chattogram which will provide health services to the grassroots community. The Turkish ambassador, Mustafa Osman Turan, presided over the event for the clinic, which has been named after Nazmiye Demirel, the wife of former Turkish President Suleyman Demirel.

# Türkiye # TIKA # Bangladesh