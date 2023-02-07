Two people rescued from under rubble after 28 hours in Türkiye
10:50 . 7/02/2023 Salı
AA
Two people were rescued from under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Türkiye’s southeastern Diyarbakir province on Tuesday, after a powerful quake jolted the region on Monday, killing thousands and injuring hundreds others.
