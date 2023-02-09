Ukrainian rescue team set up tents in quake-hit Hatay in S. Türkiye

Ukrainian search and rescue team set up a tent city in Dogankoy village of Antakya district of Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The number of people who died in powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye has surpassed 14,300, a government agency said early Thursday. Türkiye’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said 14,351 people were killed and 63,794 others were injured in Monday’s quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province. Other provinces in southern and eastern Türkiye that were affected by the quakes are Gaziantep, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir, and Kilis. More than 6,000 buildings collapsed due to the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that occurred in the space of less than 10 hours.

