Ukrainian sappers clear mines in Kharkiv after withdrawal of Russian troops

Held by Russian forces for a long time, Ukraine's northeastern Izium city was retaken by the Ukrainian army on September 10 after it launched a counter-attack in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian sappers are seen clearing mines in the region after the withdrawal of Russian troops, . Shortly after the war started on Feb. 24, the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region had become the hotspot of intense fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces. After the withdrawal of Russian troops, Ukrainian sappers started to clear mines in the region.

