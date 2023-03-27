War-Torn Bakhmut: Ukrainian soldiers face ongoing Russian offensive

Amidst ongoing clashes for control of the Donbas region, footage captured from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut shows soldiers of the 80th brigade resisting Russian forces with the aid of armored vehicles. Bakhmut, a strategic transport and logistics hub located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, has been at the center of the conflict for months and has suffered heavily as a result. The city, which is predominantly Russian-speaking, has borne the brunt of the Ukraine-Russia war, now in its second year. Despite the city's industrial significance, the conflict has had a profound impact on the lives of Bakhmut's inhabitants.

# Ukraine # Frontline # Russia # Tanks