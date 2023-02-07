Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
17:30 . 7/02/2023 Salı
Yeni Şafak
A woman was safely pulled out alive from under the rubble by rescue teams in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaraş province, 25 hours after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the southern provinces of the country.
#Türkiye
#Kahramanmaraş
#earthquake
8 saat önce
