Zoo in Türkiye looks for names for rare triplet baby goats
16:34 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Veterinarians are looking for names for triplets born by the goat named "Night" in the Uregil Zoo in the capital Ankara city of Türkiye. Night, the dwarf goat, gave birth to three puppies, two females and one male.
