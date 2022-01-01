Football fans gather in Doha's Corniche Street to support their teams ahead of World Cup

Football fans from all over the world gathered in Qatar’s capital Doha’s Corniche Street to support their teams on Friday. Coming from different countries, football fans wore their uniforms, cheered and danced in the one of the most famous streets of the capital. Qatar is set to host the global tournament from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the competition.

AA