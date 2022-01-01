news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Sports

Football fans gather in Doha's Corniche Street to support their teams ahead of World Cup

Football fans from all over the world gathered in Qatar’s capital Doha’s Corniche Street to support their teams on Friday. Coming from different countries, football fans wore their uniforms, cheered and danced in the one of the most famous streets of the capital. Qatar is set to host the global tournament from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the competition.

AA  Saturday 14:17, 12 November 2022
#Football
#World Cup
#Doha
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Football fans gather in Doha's Corniche Street to support their teams ahead of World Cup

yeniSafak

Russia says extension of grain deal yet to be decided

yeniSafak

Democrats to maintain control of US Senate after projected win in Nevada

yeniSafak

Spain to continue its Patriot missile defense support to Türkiye

yeniSafak

Iran slams German, French leaders for 'supporting' anti-government protests

yeniSafak

Top Russian diplomat claims US, NATO trying to take control of Asia-Pacific region