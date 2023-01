NBA spectators enjoyed a mesmerizing Turkish folk dance performance Sunday ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game in the U.S. state of Ohio. The Turkish folk dance team from the Turkish State Opera and Ballet performed a three-minute show on the court to promote Turkish culture on the NBA's global stage, which was jointly organized by Türkiye's Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

