After braving Russian attack, Ukrainian city limping back to normal

AA

After braving deadly Russian attacks and widespread devastation, the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv is slowly limping back to normal. People in Chernihiv, one of the old cities of Ukraine located on the banks of the Desna River close to the Belarusian border, are struggling to get past the war woes and resume their normal life.