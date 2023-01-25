Alaskan couple take 41 dogs for ride on private shuttle bus
15:03 . 25/01/2023 Wednesday
Yeni Şafak
A couple took their dog-walking business to a whole new level, bringing 41 dogs for a ride on a private shuttle bus in the U.S. state of Alaska. The lovely moment showing the dogs getting on the bus went viral on social media.
