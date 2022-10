Asylum seekers sleep rough on the streets of Brussels

Footage shows asylum seekers, who want to apply for international protection in Brussels, the capital of both Belgium and the European Union, are being forced to sleep on the streets due to reception centers having no room to spare. Those who want to apply for asylum line up outside of the offices of the Belgian Federal Asylum Seeker Reception Agency, called "Petit Chateau" (Small Castle), starting in the early morning.

AA