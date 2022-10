At least 23 Russian kamikaze drone attacks prevented in 2 days, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday (Oct. 27) in a statement that Russia has carried out 8,000 air strikes and 4,500 missile attacks so far in the war. At least 30 kamikaze drones were launched by the Russian forces to the territory of Ukraine in the last two days, Zelenskyy added. He delivered his speech in front of the drone, which was shot down by air defense systems during the attack.

AA